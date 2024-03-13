Lauren Boebert responds to haters about her aggressive style: "Closed mouths don’t get fed"

Franktown, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is fighting an uphill battle for re-election in a new district, but to say she is confident that she will dominate the competition is an understatement.

In a recent interview, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert responded to critics from her state who aren't too fond of her aggressive political style. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Journalist Jesse Paul of The Colorado Sun spent the day with the far-right MAGA representative in Colorado's 4th District.

Boebert recently announced that she would seek re-election in the 4th District, bailing on the 3rd which she has been representing since 2021.

Boebert took Paul to a gun range where she donned black high-heels while firing rounds from an AR-15.

She then chatted up some gun-toting voters, promising to push Donald Trump's policies – but "with some steroids" – and present legislation to "build the wall and deport them all" before having the group bow their heads to pray for her successful re-election.

Paul eventually got to ask Boebert about these re-election efforts and how she plans to win over 4th District voters who have expressed skepticism about her approach to politics, particularly on social media.

"My Twitter and how loud I've been in certain areas has been effective," she said.

"Closed mouths don't get fed, and in DC, nothing happens without force."

She also once again defended her choice to swap districts, now arguing it is "better for the conservative movement."

"I'm not saying that the conservative movement dies without me, but I am a strong voice in this movement and have been very effective in it," she stated.

"I don't think that our movement is ready to lose that yet."