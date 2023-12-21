Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Biden to be tried for treason over southern border
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused President Joe Biden of treason as House Republicans continue to struggle with their impeachment inquiry against him.
On Wednesday, an X user shared a post criticizing a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar Donald Trump from the state's primary election ballots and recommended that Republicans give Democrats "a 10x dose of their agenda" as "the left wants to trample on the Constitution."
Greene quoted the post and stated in her response that she is "100% on board with this."
"Joe Biden is guilty of treason and the Democrat Party has opened a door they should have NEVER opened," she said. "They should be forced to live by their own rules."
MTG also made the claim during an interview earlier this week with the John Solomon Reports podcast, where she said, "I think these people should be held accountable for treason over what is happening at our southern border."
Treason is defined as "the crime of betraying one's country" and is considered one of the worst offenses someone can commit against their country.
Her bold comments come as House Republicans recently launched an impeachment inquiry but have failed to produce concrete evidence to prove their claims that Biden is corrupt or has broken any laws.
Marjorie Taylor Greene ramps up charged language against opponents
MTG, who has been dubbed "MAGA's MVP," has led adamant charges to impeach Biden, others in his administration, and her Democratic colleagues.
As one of the most vocal MAGA Republicans in politics, she has defended Trump at every turn, insisting that his legal issues are the result of Democrats trying to "weaponize" the Department of Justice and that the January 6 Capitol riots were not part of an insurrection.
She has also made a habit of trolling Democrats, or anyone else she disagrees with, by using the most extreme language to describe anything they do that she may find distasteful.
Back in October, Greene led a successful effort to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her participation in a pro-Palestine protest at the capitol, which Greene repeatedly described as her "leading an insurrection," although Tlaib only gave a speech at the event.
The House is currently on winter break but will proceed with the impeachment inquiry upon its return.
