Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Biden to be tried for treason over southern border

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused President Joe Biden of treason as House Republicans continue to struggle with their impeachment inquiry against him.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for President Joe Biden and others to be tried for treason over the mishandling of the border. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, an X user shared a post criticizing a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar Donald Trump from the state's primary election ballots and recommended that Republicans give Democrats "a 10x dose of their agenda" as "the left wants to trample on the Constitution."

Greene quoted the post and stated in her response that she is "100% on board with this."

"Joe Biden is guilty of treason and the Democrat Party has opened a door they should have NEVER opened," she said. "They should be forced to live by their own rules."

MTG also made the claim during an interview earlier this week with the John Solomon Reports podcast, where she said, "I think these people should be held accountable for treason over what is happening at our southern border."

Treason is defined as "the crime of betraying one's country" and is considered one of the worst offenses someone can commit against their country.

Her bold comments come as House Republicans recently launched an impeachment inquiry but have failed to produce concrete evidence to prove their claims that Biden is corrupt or has broken any laws.