Marjorie Taylor Greene trashed by Republicans for her antics: "Childish in many ways"
Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the loudest voices in Congress, but is she now making more enemies than friends with her wild antics?
Greene has recently been taking public shots at the 23 reps. who voted down her resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib who she claims helped orchestrate an "insurrection."
The Georgia congresswoman called Texas Rep. Chip Roy "Colonel Sanders," and referred to Lauren Boebert, who she was once close friends with before the two almost came to blows on the House floor, as "vaping groping Lauren."
But it seems many Republicans are finally getting tired of her antics.
Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told The Daily Beast that Greene's attacks are "childish in many ways," and doesn't believe that it is "beneficial" for her to attack other conservatives.
Another unidentified Republican rep. told the outlet that, when they confronted Greene after her resolution failed, she "responded viscerally."
"She's creating her own enemies through unprovoked, unwarned, and unsubstantiated attacks," the rep. explained. "Embarrassing herself through launching attacks she later has to retract due to their inaccuracies."
Is the MTG hype train over?
MTG has made a name for herself as a MAGA firebrand as she has been steadfast in her support of Donald Trump, goes to extreme lengths to push far-right ideologies, and has a penchant for sharing conspiracy theories.
Her popularity among MAGA supporters has only gone up, and she has even floated the idea of one day running for president.
Greene regularly uses social media to attack and insult other politicians and marginalized communities as well as push misinformation.
But her conduct isn't just exclusive to social media, as she has had plenty of instances of questionable conduct on the House floor.
During a hearing back in July, Greene infamously displayed nude photos of President Joe Biden's son as "evidence" that he was "making pornography."
While her conduct has gone to extreme places in multiple incidents during her time in Congress, most Republicans don't challenge her or propose to censure her, instead choosing to try to "stay out of it."
"I don't know how close of a friend you can be and then step away," said Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana. "That means you were never a close friend!"
When asked if he believed MTG was losing friends in the House, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida responded, "Yeah. Is she concerned about that? I don't think so."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images