Marjorie Taylor Greene trashed by Republicans for her antics: "Childish in many ways"

Washington DC - Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the loudest voices in Congress , but is she now making more enemies than friends with her wild antics?

House Republicans have been openly criticizing Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for her questionable conduct and public antics. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Greene has recently been taking public shots at the 23 reps. who voted down her resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib who she claims helped orchestrate an "insurrection."



The Georgia congresswoman called Texas Rep. Chip Roy "Colonel Sanders," and referred to Lauren Boebert, who she was once close friends with before the two almost came to blows on the House floor, as "vaping groping Lauren."

But it seems many Republicans are finally getting tired of her antics.

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told The Daily Beast that Greene's attacks are "childish in many ways," and doesn't believe that it is "beneficial" for her to attack other conservatives.

Another unidentified Republican rep. told the outlet that, when they confronted Greene after her resolution failed, she "responded viscerally."

"She's creating her own enemies through unprovoked, unwarned, and unsubstantiated attacks," the rep. explained. "Embarrassing herself through launching attacks she later has to retract due to their inaccuracies."