Matt Gaetz calls on George Santos for beauty tips after viral makeup fail on his new show

Washington DC - Former Representative Matt Gaetz recently begged his fellow former Rep. George Santos for some beauty advice, after he suffered a viral makeup mishap during an airing of his new show.

In a recent episode of his new show, Matt Gaetz (r.) asked George Santos (l.) for beauty advice after he went viral for his poorly done makeup. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last month, One America News announced that Gaetz would host his very own news show on the network.

The show debuted on Thursday, January 2, and was met with heavy criticism, as viewers on social media couldn't help but roast the politician for his poorly done makeup job.

On Friday, during the second episode, Gaetz brought on Santos – who was kicked out of Congress last year after he was caught filing false campaign financial reports and engaging in fraud – to help him with the matter.

"What's going on with my makeup? Help me! Give me advice!" Gaetz pleaded.

Santos, who has performed in drag under the name Kitara Ravache, boldly informed his friend, "Highlighter is not for you."

"Stop highlighting the center of your face," Santos advised. "It makes your eyes very small, and it gives you the glow – not the glow you think it gives you."

"Look at the flawlessness in my skin," he added, pointing to himself. "No highlighter needed!"

Santos went on to say that as a Florida man, "you don't need that level of highlighter," and suggested Gaetz purchase "Double Wear foundation from Estee Louder" which sells at $52 for just a one ounce bottle.