Melania Trump isn't ready to let Barron grow up: "He is her world"
Palm Beach, Florida - As Melania and Donald Trump prepare for their son Barron's high school graduation, a source claims the former first lady isn't quite ready to let him grow up.
On Friday, the Trumps will be attending Barron's graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, but a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Melania will still maintain control of her son's life.
"Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years," the insider said.
"He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."
"He is still young and has a lot in front of him," the source added. "She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions, but they are still being shaped."
Last month, Barron turned 18, raising questions about whether he will choose to follow in his father's political footsteps.
Last week, the Republican Party of Florida elected Barron to be an at-large delegate at the Republican National Convention, but a day later, Melania's office issued a statement turning down the opportunity for her son, noting he has "prior commitments."
Her decision came as Melania has been going out of her way to distance herself from her husband's political career, and it appears she is trying to bring her son with her.
Will Barron Trump follow in his father's political footsteps?
Since Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign, Melania has made few public appearances, and on some of those rare occasions, she has appeared distant from her husband.
Her absence and behavior have sparked countless theories about the state of their marriage and her perception of his legal issues.
Both Melania and Donald have promised her "comeback" to politics, but it remains to be seen.
As for Barron, Donald claimed in a recent interview that his son "does like politics" and that he plans on "going to college" after graduation.
The former president has been stuck in New York as he has been required to attend his hush money trial, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star with whom he cheated on Melania in 2006.
While the trial is typically in session on Fridays, the judge overseeing the case ruled to take the day off so that Trump could attend his son's graduation.
On Friday morning, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was heading to the ceremony and described his son as a "great student, wonderful boy!"
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire