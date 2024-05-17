Melania Trump isn't ready to let Barron grow up: "He is her world"

Palm Beach, Florida - As Melania and Donald Trump prepare for their son Barron's high school graduation, a source claims the former first lady isn't quite ready to let him grow up.

On Friday, the Trumps will be attending Barron's graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, but a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Melania will still maintain control of her son's life.

"Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years," the insider said.

"He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."

"He is still young and has a lot in front of him," the source added. "She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions, but they are still being shaped."

Last month, Barron turned 18, raising questions about whether he will choose to follow in his father's political footsteps.

Last week, the Republican Party of Florida elected Barron to be an at-large delegate at the Republican National Convention, but a day later, Melania's office issued a statement turning down the opportunity for her son, noting he has "prior commitments."

Her decision came as Melania has been going out of her way to distance herself from her husband's political career, and it appears she is trying to bring her son with her.