Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hit with bombshell affair allegations as divorce rumors loom

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again in hot water as multiple women claim to have had a romantic relationship with the married politician within the last year.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly facing accusations from three women who claimed to have had a romantic relationship with him within the last year. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Mediaite, at least three female members of the Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine advocacy group that Kennedy is chair of, have been sharing their claims with others in text message conversations.

The women began sharing their story after news broke that journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31) was placed on leave by New York Magazine after it was discovered she had a "personal relationship", which was reportedly not sexual, with Kennedy while covering him on the campaign trail.

A spokesperson for the politician has denied all of the allegations, insisting the latest claims are "not true" as Kennedy "has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage."

Earlier this year, Kennedy ran a failed presidential bid, and in August, he dropped out of the race, endorsed Donald Trump, and joined the former president's re-election campaign.

Trump reportedly promised Kennedy a role in his administration if he manages to win in November, but with the bad press surrounding his alleged infidelities – and Trump's own history of cheating allegations – the Republican candidate is said to be rethinking the choice.

"Trump is concerned that there are more women, and that more affairs will come out," a source close to the campaign claimed.

"Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won't, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby's value."