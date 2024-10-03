Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hit with bombshell affair allegations as divorce rumors loom
Franklin Lakes, New Jersey - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again in hot water as multiple women claim to have had a romantic relationship with the married politician within the last year.
According to Mediaite, at least three female members of the Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine advocacy group that Kennedy is chair of, have been sharing their claims with others in text message conversations.
The women began sharing their story after news broke that journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31) was placed on leave by New York Magazine after it was discovered she had a "personal relationship", which was reportedly not sexual, with Kennedy while covering him on the campaign trail.
A spokesperson for the politician has denied all of the allegations, insisting the latest claims are "not true" as Kennedy "has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage."
Earlier this year, Kennedy ran a failed presidential bid, and in August, he dropped out of the race, endorsed Donald Trump, and joined the former president's re-election campaign.
Trump reportedly promised Kennedy a role in his administration if he manages to win in November, but with the bad press surrounding his alleged infidelities – and Trump's own history of cheating allegations – the Republican candidate is said to be rethinking the choice.
"Trump is concerned that there are more women, and that more affairs will come out," a source close to the campaign claimed.
"Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won't, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby's value."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a lengthy history of affair allegations
Over the years, Kennedy has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and infidelity.
As he ran for president, he didn't shy away from that fact, repeatedly joking that he had "so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world."
Last year, The New York Post published details about a diary of Kennedy's the outlet had obtained, in which he kept a tally of the 37 women he slept with, along with ranks of their performance, while he was married to his first wife, Mary Richardson.
In 2012, Richardson tragically committed suicide, and close friends have claimed that Kennedy's mistreatment of her may have contributed to it.
Kennedy's third and current wife, actor Cheryl Hines, has been reportedly considering leaving their 10-year marriage, as she was reportedly "blindsided" by the news of his relationship with Nuzzi and is now "thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions."
A source recently claimed that Hines, who became involved with him while he was still married to his second wife, was well aware of his history with women but believed he had finally gotten "his sex demons under control" when they wed.
Another source also believes that Kennedy's recent metamorphosis into a MAGA Republican and ardent Trump surrogate may also contribute to Hines' decision to leave.
Cover photo: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP