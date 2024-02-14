Trump trial AG Letitia James get slammed with ethics complaint by Rep. Elise Stefanik: "Shameful!"
New York, New York - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has filed an ethics complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James for her fraud case against Donald Trump.
Is Stefanik putting in work to be that Vice President pick?
On Tuesday, Stefanik shared her complaint that was sent to the Committee on Professional Standards, which alleges James violated the Rules of Professional Conduct with her "biased investigation and prosecution" of the former president.
"As a Representative of New York committed to upholding the integrity of our legal system, I have found New York Attorney General Letitia James’ handling of the investigation and trial of President Donald Trump nothing short of shameful," Stefanik wrote.
Stefanki accused James of violating "principles of fairness and impartiality by engaging in a relentless lawfare campaign" against Trump, and making "50 highly inappropriate and prejudicial comments on social media" throughout the trial.
"This complaint respectfully requests that the Attorney Grievance Committee conduct an investigation and issue an immediate interim suspension, disbar Ms. James as an attorney and counselor-at-law, or suspend Ms. James," she added.
Why is Elise Stefanik really going after Letitia James?
The former president and his Trump Organization were sued by James for $370 million in damages for allegedly inflating his worth for financial gain.
The DA has also requested that Trump be banned for life from doing real estate business in the state of New York in the future.
James and her trial, along with the many others Trump faces as he seeks re-election, has gained the scorn of MAGA Republicans who argue that Democrats are weaponizing the legal system to keep him from the White House.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, where Trump is considered the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party, Stefanik and other MAGA politicians have been putting their loyalty on full blast, as he is soon expected to choose a running mate.
Stefanik, who has been a longtime outspoken MAGA Republican, is considered a candidate for his VP. Yet Trump recently named dropped South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as candidates he was currently considering.
James' trial is currently awaiting a decision from Judge Arthur Engoron, who is expected to make a final ruling on the case and damages sometime in mid-February. He already ruled in September that the Trump Org lied for years in a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties.
Cover photo: Collage: Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP