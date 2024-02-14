Trump trial AG Letitia James get slammed with ethics complaint by Rep. Elise Stefanik: "Shameful!"

New York, New York - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has filed an ethics complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James for her fraud case against Donald Trump .

House Representative Elise Stefanik filed a Bar complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James for her fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump. © Collage: Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Is Stefanik putting in work to be that Vice President pick?

On Tuesday, Stefanik shared her complaint that was sent to the Committee on Professional Standards, which alleges James violated the Rules of Professional Conduct with her "biased investigation and prosecution" of the former president.

"As a Representative of New York committed to upholding the integrity of our legal system, I have found New York Attorney General Letitia James’ handling of the investigation and trial of President Donald Trump nothing short of shameful," Stefanik wrote.

Stefanki accused James of violating "principles of fairness and impartiality by engaging in a relentless lawfare campaign" against Trump, and making "50 highly inappropriate and prejudicial comments on social media" throughout the trial.

"This complaint respectfully requests that the Attorney Grievance Committee conduct an investigation and issue an immediate interim suspension, disbar Ms. James as an attorney and counselor-at-law, or suspend Ms. James," she added.