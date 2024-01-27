What are Biden's 2024 challengers saying about the ICJ's Gaza ruling?

Here's what President Joe Biden's 2024 challengers from the left are saying about the International Court of Justice's ruling in the Gaza genocide case.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Washington DC - President Joe Biden's 2024 challengers from the left are demanding immediate action following the ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

Supporters of Palestinian freedom rally outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, in support of South Africa's genocide case against Israel. © REUTERS Biden is facing widespread criticism for his unwavering diplomatic and military support for Israel's brutal campaign in Gaza, which has stolen the lives of more than 26,000 Palestinians to date. The president's stance toward Israel and Gaza has come under even greater scrutiny after the ICJ issued provisional measures against Israel on Friday. The landmark case brought by South Africa accuses Israel of violating its legal obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention and sought emergency measures to protect Palestinian lives. Black Lives Matter City of Seattle agrees to huge settlement in BLM protesters' lawsuit Though the top United Nations (UN) court fell short of calling for an immediate ceasefire, it did determine Israel must "take all measures within its power to prevent" genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Here's what Biden's 2024 White House contenders had to say about the historic ICJ ruling.

Jill Stein's response to ICJ decision

The Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein has called for an immediate end to all US military support to Israel. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Following the ICJ decision, Dr. Jill Stein, who is seeking the Green Party nomination for president, once again urged decisive US actions to save Palestinian lives. "The US must immediately cease all military assistance to Israel, both financial backing and weapons supplies. The US must stop providing diplomatic cover for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, particularly by ending use of its veto power to block UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire that have been backed by the vast majority of nations and peoples of the world," Stein said in a statement. "We must act now to save Palestinians from extermination. We must act now to deliver food, water, medicine, shelter, and other emergency relief supplies to the desperate people of Gaza," she continued. Donald Trump Trump walks out of court as final day of defamation trial descends into circus! "We now have a ruling under international law that what is happening in Gaza is morally wrong on every conceivable level, and it is our duty to act." "Ceasefire NOW. Humanitarian aid NOW. Stop the genocide NOW."

Claudia De la Cruz's response to ICJ decision

The Party for Socialism and Liberation's Claudia De la Cruz has been a fierce advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and Palestinian freedom. © Claudia de la Cruz for President Claudia De la Cruz, presidential candidate with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), has been a long-time supporter of Palestinian liberation. She was even arrested last Saturday in New York City while participating in a rally against Israel's genocide in Gaza. After the ICJ ruling, the PSL released a statement reading: "The provisional measures announced today by the International Court of Justice in the case brought by South Africa against Israel has recognized the terrible brutality and genocidal rhetoric directed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians, formally acknowledging this reality in a principle body of international law." "At the same time, the Court failed to live up to the expectations of the people of the world, who have been demanding in huge numbers an immediate ceasefire." "The ICJ initial ruling is an important political development. But it remains up to the global people’s movement to actually bring an end to the genocide in Gaza," the statement continues, noting that Biden should be prosecuted for his role in sending US weapons to Israel. "The steadfastness of the Palestinian people combined with international solidarity is the formula for victory."

Cornel West's response to ICJ decision

Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West has said he is "encouraged" by the ICJ ruling but "disappointed" it did not call for an immediate ceasefire. © IMAGO / NurPhoto Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West has been outspoken in support of peace in the Middle East amid Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza. Following the ICJ decision, West said on X that he is "encouraged" by the call for Israel to stop attacking Palestinian civilians and boost the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazans under siege. West went on to say that he is "disappointed the court did not enjoin the cessation of military operations that have taken over 25,000 lives and injured far too many." "I implore the Court to deliver FULL justice by indicting those responsible for Israel’s atrocities, ordering an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and calling for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine," he urged. "I salute the Republic of South Africa," he added. "Thank you for leading the way and demonstrating a set of moral leadership to the world that is profoundly missing in the United States due to the failed and pernicious foreign policy blunders of Joe Biden’s administration and the derelict duopoly."

Other candidates in the 2024 race have so far not commented on the ICJ ruling. Democratic challenger Marianne Williamson, who has backed a ceasefire in Gaza, has not yet released a public statement. Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, another Democratic primary contender, has remained silent on the matter. Earlier this month, he was one of 62 Democrats to sign a letter to Blinken claiming the South Africa case is "grossly unfounded." Republican candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley have remained tight-lipped.