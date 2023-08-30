Justin Pearson apparently shoved by Tennessee House Speaker as special session ends without gun reform

Spectators in the gallery of the House chamber wave signs calling for gun reform during a special legislative session on public safety at the Tennessee State Capitol. © JON CHERRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The special session, called by GOP Governor Bill Lee in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Nashville last March, concluded without meaningful action as parents cried and chanted "vote them out."

"We had high hopes that after the shooting at Covenant School, politicians would understand the urgent need to prevent another senseless tragedy. They had the opportunity to do the right thing and once again, they failed to act," Zach Maaieh, head of the Students Demand Action Tennessee chapter, said in a press release.

At the end of the session, the GOP-controlled state legislature had passed only a handful of bills to do away with sales taxes on gun locks and safes, to require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to put together annual reports on human trafficking, and to shorten the deadline for court clerks to share case information with the TBI.

Both chambers also agreed upon a spending bill that would allot $30 million to boost safety at state universities, $12 million for behavioral health staff, $4 million for behavioral health safety grants, $50 million for community mental health agencies, and $10 million for school safety officers, primarily at charter schools, the Tennessee Lookout reported.

Gun reform advocates, who had been pushing for more comprehensive action like an extreme risk law, said the measures are nowhere near enough to prevent future tragedies.

"The biggest consequence from this whole session is the embarrassment of the General Assembly through offensive measures used to keep people out of the building, silence members of the House and eject grieving moms from committees," Democratic state Senator Jeff Yarbro told the Tennessee Lookout.