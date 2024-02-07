Republicans left embarrassed after back-to-back defeats in Congress

Washington DC - Democrats pushed Wednesday to secure US aid for Ukraine, following a day of humiliating legislative setbacks for Republicans that underlined their dysfunction on key areas of domestic and international policy.

Republicans suffered two embarrassing defeats on Tuesday in the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and an aid package to Israel. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

A deeply polarized Congress is increasingly struggling to get any substantive reform on the statute books, with major proposals falling foul of internal wrangling as well intransigence between Democrats and Republicans seeking advantages in a fraught election cycle.

House Republicans were embarrassed by back-to-back defeats Tuesday on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and an aid package for Israel that raised questions over the party's ability even to count votes and corral its fractious rank-and-file.

"It was a mess, what happened here. But we're cleaning it up," Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters as the morning-after inquest into the flame-out began.

The missteps came after conservatives in the Senate, under pressure from Trump, vowed to block a package of immigration reforms they themselves had spent months championing as part of a broader $118 billion foreign aid package.

True to their word, they killed that deal in a preliminary vote Wednesday.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer teed up a second vote, expected within the hour, on an aid package for Ukraine and Israel without any of the border security measures – forcing Republicans to show their hand.

Even if this fallback plan succeeds, it faces a rocky ride in the House, seen as one of the most dysfunctional in recent memory after the majority Republicans went without a speaker for weeks during a chaotic mutiny.

Rank-and-file conservatives have repeatedly tanked legislation pushed by the leadership, meaning Republicans were able to pass only 27 bills that became law last year despite holding 724 votes.

Tuesday stood out as what congressional media outlet Punchbowl News described as "one of the most embarrassing days in recent House GOP history."