Blinken called "Butcher of Gaza" as protesters interrupt Senate testimony

Washington DC - Several pro-Palestine activists were arrested Tuesday for disrupting Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony in a Senate committee hearing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Biden administration policy toward Israel and Gaza. © REUTERS

Blinken appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to speak about the US government's approach to Israel's war on Gaza.

In his remarks, the top US diplomat condemned International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, claiming they compromised negotiations for a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Calling the ICC prosecutor's move "extremely wrongheaded," Blinken slammed the "shameful equivalence implied between Hamas and the leadership of Israel."

The State Department issued a report earlier this month noting that Israel has likely used US-supplied weapons to break international law. The release came amid urgent concerns for Rafah, a southern Gaza city where millions of forcibly displaced Palestinians have sought refuge and are facing mass evacuation orders in advance of a planned Israeli invasion.

Blinken reiterated that President Joe Biden's administration continues to arm Israel – despite growing global alarms.

"The president stands behind the proposition that we will always make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself. No one has done more, not only throughout his career but over the last eight or so months, to make sure that that's the case, and that will continue," Blinken said.