Israel-Gaza war: US sends first of three military planes with aid for Gaza

Washington DC - The United States on Tuesday sent the first of three military planes to Egypt to bring vital humanitarian aid for Gaza during a truce between Israel and Hamas, US officials said.

The relief flights carrying food, medical supplies, and winter gear are the first by the US military since the conflict began with the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

The flights start a day after President Joe Biden said he would use an extension of the truce to get more aid into Gaza, and as international efforts continue to further prolong the pause.

The first Air Force C-17 aircraft landed Tuesday in Egypt with 54,000 pounds of medical supplies and ready-to-eat food, the US Agency for International Development said.

"With 1.7 million people internally displaced and 2.2 million in need of humanitarian assistance, increased humanitarian supplies are essential to saving lives and alleviating suffering for the most vulnerable," USAID said in a statement.

The United Nations will take the aid from Egypt's North Sinai region, which borders the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, into the stricken Palestinian territory itself, officials said. Two further planeloads will arrive in the coming days, they said.

Mediator Qatar on Monday announced a 48-hour extension of an initial four-day truce, opening the way for further releases of hostages seized by Hamas during its attack on Israel.