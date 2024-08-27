Israeli army frees October 7 hostage from Hamas captivity in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Israel - The Israeli army has once again freed a hostage – a 52-year-old Bedouin man – held by the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas "in a complex operation" in southern Gaza, it said on Tuesday.

The brother of freed Israeli hostage Kaid Alkadi shows a cell phone picture of him with another brother after his arrival for a checkup at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva in southern Israel on Tuesday. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Kaid Farhan al-Qadi was in "stable medical condition" and taken to hospital for medical checks, the army said, adding that no further details would be released for security reasons.



The man, a father of 11 children, was the first hostage to be freed alive from a tunnel, Israeli media reported.

The Hostage Families Forum welcomed the rescue operation and said that al-Qadi had worked as a security guard in Kibbutz Magen on the border with Gaza and had been held hostage for 326 days.

His return home was "nothing short of miraculous," the group said in a statement while emphasizing that military operations alone could not free the remaining hostages.

"A negotiated deal is the only way forward," the group said.

A relative told the Haaretz newspaper that the family can hardly believe he is free.

"For almost 12 months, we've been waiting to see what will happen," he said. The victim's brother told the paper that the family hopes "other families get this moment."

The Israeli Kan channel said al-Qadi was one of six Bedouins kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

The Bedouins belong to the Arab minority in Israel and often face discrimination. The number of Bedouins in the country is estimated at around 250,000. Many live in the Negev desert in the south of Israel, and the army said the freed man is from the Negev.