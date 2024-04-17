Does Angelina Jolie have "secret recordings" of Brad Pitt's alleged abuse?

Angelina Jolie may have some dirt on Brad Pitt (l.) that could also potentially ruin her reputation as well. © Collage: RUDY CAREZZEVOLI & STEFANI REYNOLDS/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bragelina's drama continues as a new report from In Touch claims that the 48-year-old Maleficent star has new ammo against her 60-year-old ex-husband.

An insider spilled that Angelina secretly recorded Brad throughout their marriage and is willing to "use them" against him amid their ongoing court battle or when the Seven actor is connecting with their six kids.

"If people saw how they behaved behind closed doors. They were as bad as each other," the source dished.

While it doesn't seem like the supposed tapes will do any good for the Tomb Raider star, the insider added that Brad hoped that "dropping" his custody case would "win him brownie points from Angelina."

"But he was wrong," a second tipster revealed, adding, "He made her life hell, and she's hell-bent on destroying him."