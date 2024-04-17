Does Angelina Jolie have "secret recordings" of Brad Pitt's alleged abuse?
Los Angeles, California - Will Angelina Jolie release her alleged "secret recordings" of Brad Pitt's presumed abuse?
Bragelina's drama continues as a new report from In Touch claims that the 48-year-old Maleficent star has new ammo against her 60-year-old ex-husband.
An insider spilled that Angelina secretly recorded Brad throughout their marriage and is willing to "use them" against him amid their ongoing court battle or when the Seven actor is connecting with their six kids.
"If people saw how they behaved behind closed doors. They were as bad as each other," the source dished.
While it doesn't seem like the supposed tapes will do any good for the Tomb Raider star, the insider added that Brad hoped that "dropping" his custody case would "win him brownie points from Angelina."
"But he was wrong," a second tipster revealed, adding, "He made her life hell, and she's hell-bent on destroying him."
Brad Pitt has moved on with Ines de Ramon
Meanwhile, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is said to be dedicating his attention to his budding romance with Ines de Ramon.
Insiders dished to PEOPLE that while Brad used to stress over his drama with Angelina, he finally feels happy again" with de Ramon "by his side."
"Sharing his life and living with Ines now makes his very happy. Ines is great. She doesn't come with any baggage and is able to just support him," the source spilled.
Additionally, friends close to the Bullet Train star, who was first linked to his new girlfriend back in 2022, "just want him to be happy."
The unnamed informant concluded that Brad's "certainly not perfect. He'll be the first to tell you. But he will continue to push back legally."
