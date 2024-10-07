Ariana Grande and Charli XCX drop cryptic lyric tease for new Brat remix!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Charli XCX have teased fans with a peek at the lyrics from their upcoming remix of Sympathy is a knife!

The 32-year-old Brit is keeping the spirit of Brat summer alive this fall with a new version of the cultural phenomenon – a remix collection titled Brat and it's completely different but also still brat.

After a viral billboard announcement, Charli confirmed Ariana's involvement on the new album over the weekend.

But on Sunday, the two sent fans into a total frenzy with a lyric tease shared via their Instagram stories.

"It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page / It's a knife when they won't believe you / Why should you explain?" the lyrics read.

Fans can likely expect these to be Ari's lines on the remixed version of Sympathy is a knife, and it seems that the song may have drawn inspiration from the rampant media scrutiny the 31-year-old star has faced over the past few years.