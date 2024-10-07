Ariana Grande and Charli XCX drop cryptic lyric tease for new Brat remix!
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Charli XCX have teased fans with a peek at the lyrics from their upcoming remix of Sympathy is a knife!
The 32-year-old Brit is keeping the spirit of Brat summer alive this fall with a new version of the cultural phenomenon – a remix collection titled Brat and it's completely different but also still brat.
After a viral billboard announcement, Charli confirmed Ariana's involvement on the new album over the weekend.
But on Sunday, the two sent fans into a total frenzy with a lyric tease shared via their Instagram stories.
"It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page / It's a knife when they won't believe you / Why should you explain?" the lyrics read.
Fans can likely expect these to be Ari's lines on the remixed version of Sympathy is a knife, and it seems that the song may have drawn inspiration from the rampant media scrutiny the 31-year-old star has faced over the past few years.
Ariana Grande fires back at media scrutiny in Brat remix
In April 2023, Ariana took to TikTok to condemn the body-shaming she'd been facing, telling fans, "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies – no matter what."
She directly addressed fan concerns about her health but added that no one should feel pressure to explain their bodies – a notion that appears to have directly influenced the new Brat lyrics.
The Positions singer also recently fired back at the tabloid headlines surrounding her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater, which sparked controversy after his then-wife admitted she was "blindsided" by Ethan ending their relationship before moving on with Ariana.
"The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it," Ariana said earlier this month.
Fans can check out the full Sympathy is a knife remix – along with collabs from stars like Billie Eilish, The 1975, Bon Iver, and more – when Brat and it's completely different but still brat drops on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & DAVID SWANSON / AFP