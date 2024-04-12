Ariana Grande transforms into real-life Barbie in stunning Versace dress!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Following Ariana Grande 's wickedly graceful appearance at CinemaCon 2024, the pop star proved once again why she's a fashion icon.

Ariana Grande wowed in a pastel pink Versace dress for her latest Glinda-inspired fashion moment. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Sometimes a simple pink dress is all you need!

On Thursday, Ariana's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, posted a carousel on Instagram showing off an elegant pastel look from the eternal sunshine artist.

The dress was a confection of bubblegum pink, featuring a rounded corset bodice with bubbly straps – the perfect "Glindacore" look!

"MAY YOU NEVER STOP DRESSING HER IN PINK," one fan commented.

Ariana perfectly complemented the look with a hairstyle reminiscent of the yes, and? singer's iconic high pony that fans have all come to know and love.

She also flaunted a glowy goddess completion with her makeup look, finished with her iconic winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and a pop of highlighter (Cue Glinda's song Popular from Wicked!).