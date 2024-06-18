Ariana Grande unveils the boy is mine remix with two music icons: "Cannot believe this"
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande broke the music world with a bombshell announcement on Instagram!
The remix is ours!
On Monday, the 30-year-old songstress posted a reel worthy of a superhero reveal.
Ariana, channelling her inner Catwoman, revealed a remix for her song the boy is mine featuring the iconic duo Brandy and Monica.
The two singers released their song of the same name in 1998 on their album, Never Say Never, and they were both featured in Ari's new music video.
"i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out)," Ariana wrote in the caption.
Fans instantly flocked to the comments, saying, "WHAT the actual is going on. Pinch me moment," and "JUST THREW MY PHONE."
"my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me," the Nickelodeon alum continued.
The release of the boy is mine (Remix) is scheduled for Friday, June 21.
Ariana Grande shares more behind-the-scenes music video clips
The teasing isn't over yet...
Ariana gave fans even more to obsess over in part two of the exclusive look at the filming of the boy is mine music video.
This time, the spotlight was on Ari's mom, Joan Grande.
In a hilarious moment, Joan describes sacrificing her own silicone shoulder pads to help protect Penn Badgley's knees during a scene where Ariana whips him to the floor.
The video then cuts to the yes, and? singer attempting to master the weapon with the guidance of a "whip teacher."
Joan commented, "I was very proud to have saved Penn Badgley's knees… I love a big shoulder!!" You can see where Ari gets her sense of humor from!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande