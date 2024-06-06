Ariana Grande's brother Frankie spills his thoughts on her Ethan Slater romance

New York, New York - How does Ariana Grande 's brother, Frankie, feel about the pop icon's alleged new boyfriend, Ethan Slater?

Ariana Grande's (r.) brother Frankie (l.) revealed his thoughts on his sister's new relationship with Ethan Slater. © Collage: Aliah Anderson, Cindy Ord & Joe Scarnici / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Does Frankie Grande approve of his 30-year-old celebrity sister's new beau?

Yes, and?

The Rock of Ages alum recently revealed his thoughts on Ariana and Ethan's romance in an interview with TooFab.

He revealed that he's been a fan of Ethan ever since seeing him star as SpongeBob SquarePants in the Broadway musical.

"He's very sweet," Frankie says, adding that he adores Ariana's new boo and just wants to see her happy.

The eternal sunshine artist is said to have started dating Ethan after meeting on the set of the movie adaptation of Broadway's highly-regarded show Wicked, where he stars at Boq beside Ari's Glinda.



The pair's relationship is also "blossoming," per Frankie. "It's effortless with zero drama."

