Ariana Grande's brother Frankie spills his thoughts on her Ethan Slater romance

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie spilled his thoughts on her budding relationship with Ethan Slater, saying he's "very, very, very sweet" and that he's happy.

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - How does Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie, feel about the pop icon's alleged new boyfriend, Ethan Slater?

Ariana Grande's (r.) brother Frankie (l.) revealed his thoughts on his sister's new relationship with Ethan Slater.
Ariana Grande's (r.) brother Frankie (l.) revealed his thoughts on his sister's new relationship with Ethan Slater.

Does Frankie Grande approve of his 30-year-old celebrity sister's new beau?

Yes, and?

The Rock of Ages alum recently revealed his thoughts on Ariana and Ethan's romance in an interview with TooFab.

He revealed that he's been a fan of Ethan ever since seeing him star as SpongeBob SquarePants in the Broadway musical.

"He's very sweet," Frankie says, adding that he adores Ariana's new boo and just wants to see her happy.

The eternal sunshine artist is said to have started dating Ethan after meeting on the set of the movie adaptation of Broadway's highly-regarded show Wicked, where he stars at Boq beside Ari's Glinda.

The pair's relationship is also "blossoming," per Frankie. "It's effortless with zero drama."

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie reveals the emotional story behind her Wicked casting

Ariana Grande's (l.) brother Frankie couldn't help but freak out after seeing her star as Glinda in the new Wicked movie trailer!
Ariana Grande's (l.) brother Frankie couldn't help but freak out after seeing her star as Glinda in the new Wicked movie trailer!

Keeping up with the spectacle, the 41-year-old dancer described the moment Ari found out she was cast as Glinda the Good Witch.

"It was as dramatic as ever as you could possibly imagine," Frankie revealed.

He also noted how he was a complete mess after finding out the news.

Fortunately for the Broadway actor, he was able to watch Ariana and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie, film one of the musical's most popular songs – Defying Gravity.

Seeing his little sister perform her dream role was something he couldn't – and, probably won't – forget.

He even admitted he still cries when the trailer pops up. What a supportive brother!

