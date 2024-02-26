Billie Eilish continues preppy fashion streak at 2024 Independent Spirit Awards
Santa Monica, California - Billie Eilish opted for another preppy style moment as she graced the red carpet for the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards.
The 22-year-old was nominated for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for her work on the Prime Video TV series Swarm at Sunday's ceremony but unfortunately went home empty-handed.
The show marked Billie's acting debut and saw her take on the chilling role of cult leader Eva.
Facing some impressive competition, the Grammy winner ultimately lost out to Nick Offerman, who won for his fan-favorite guest performance in The Last of Us's acclaimed third episode.
Nevertheless, Billie still had a night for the ages thanks to her chic Valentino look that consisted of a black jacket and matching pants paired with a white dress shirt and black tie.
The outing came on the heels of another awards show appearance by Billie at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she rocked a similar look featuring another black tie and white shirt paired with a sweater vest.
Billie Eilish teams up with Melissa McCarthy at 2024 SAG Awards
While Billie flew solo at the Independent Spirit Awards, she brought along her brother, Finneas, to Saturday's star-studded ceremony.
The Happier Than Ever artist served as a presenter at the show, where she was joined by Melissa McCarthy to introduce the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
In a hilarious bit, the 53-year-old actor gushed that she was starstruck by Billie and had actually met her before... sort of.
Melissa revealed that Billie's mom, Maggie, was actually her improv teacher while she was pregnant with the singer.
The Gilmore Girls alum continued to gush over her co-presenter, ultimately asking her to sign her face. Billie agreed, with Melissa later quipping that she would never wash her face again.
Fans can expect some more epic award show moments from Billie at the 2024 Academy Awards next month, where she and Finneas are up for Best Original Song.
