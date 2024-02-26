Billie Eilish continues preppy fashion streak at 2024 Independent Spirit Awards

Santa Monica, California - Billie Eilish opted for another preppy style moment as she graced the red carpet for the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards.

Billie Eilish rocked Valentino on the red carpet of the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old was nominated for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for her work on the Prime Video TV series Swarm at Sunday's ceremony but unfortunately went home empty-handed.

The show marked Billie's acting debut and saw her take on the chilling role of cult leader Eva.

Facing some impressive competition, the Grammy winner ultimately lost out to Nick Offerman, who won for his fan-favorite guest performance in The Last of Us's acclaimed third episode.

Nevertheless, Billie still had a night for the ages thanks to her chic Valentino look that consisted of a black jacket and matching pants paired with a white dress shirt and black tie.

The outing came on the heels of another awards show appearance by Billie at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she rocked a similar look featuring another black tie and white shirt paired with a sweater vest.