Is Britney Spears planning a sequel to her memoir, The Woman in Me?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has teased that her upcoming memoir , The Woman in Me, may have a sequel!

The 41-year-old pop star's now-deleted post not only featured footage from her recent getaway but also contained a major tease about her next project.

While showing fans crystal blue waters, Britney wrote in the caption that a second volume of her upcoming book is on the way.

"Riding 'n writing !!! All I'm doing at the moment...volume 2 coming after 1 !!! #TheWomanInMe," the Criminal artist wrote alongside the video montage of her tropical getaway.

Britney's since-removed clip was set to Icona Pop's track, Fall in Love, and featured her in a private jet with five male friends.

She then pointed her camera toward the window during the flight to show off the clear ocean and sandy beach.

As of late, the Crazy singer has been catching a lot of flights amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Following the pair's shocking split, Britney has been living her best single-girl life with a divorce party and a new pup.