Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah was "dumped" after his dementia diagnosis

Los Angeles, California - Actor Bruce Willis' daughter is facing even more heartache after her father's dementia diagnosis , as her fiancé calls it quits just three months later.

Tallulah Willis recently opened up about her father, Bruce Willis (l), and his dementia diagnosis in a new essay. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/buuski

According to The Mirror, 29-year-old Tallulah got engaged to filmmaker and photographer Dillon Buss (34) in May 2021, but the wedding never happened as the couple split up last June.

As it turns out, Bruce's dementia diagnosis may have played a role in the breakup.

In an emotional essay published by Vogue on Wednesday, Tallulah said her fiancé "dumped" her only a few months after the family received the devastating news.

She revealed she was been struggling with various mental health issues at the time, including ADHD, anorexia nervosa, borderline personality disorder, and body dysmorphia.

In 2022, Tallulah's weight dropped to just 84 pounds, the average weight of a child around 10 years old.

At this point, Dillon left her, and in came her family, who helped her find her way to an inpatient facility in Texas, where Tallulah learned about "a variety of therapies."