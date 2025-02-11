Cardi B goes off about Trump's Secret Service giving her a "hard time" at Super Bowl
New York, New York - Cardi B has a lot to say about her time at the Super Bowl on Sunday, with special criticism thrown towards President Donald Trump's Secret Service.
In a recent Instagram live stream, the Toot It Up rapper let fans in on her frustrations over the New Orleans event's heightened security.
This higher level of security had to do with both President Trump's attendance and the recent tragic ramming incident in the Bourbon Street district.
"Yo, I was too f**king mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and s**t," the Bodak Yellow artist said.
"He was at the Super Bowl today, and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that motherf**ker. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf**kin' stadium. Oh my god."
Apparently, this led to an expensive heel getting ruined in the resulting chaos.
"This shoe cost me three bands... All 'cause of Trump," she said.
Cardi then revealed that the second Trump administration's new policies were already hitting close to home for her, adding to her frustrations.
Cardi B claims her uncle has been deported
"Now I like him lesser because you didn't have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F**king up my shoe…" Cardi said.
"Now he's gonna have to, well, he definitely ain't gon' do that, bring my uncle... back because my uncle got deported."
While she didn't go on to explain the situation with her uncle further, the claim may well be a result of Trump's recent anti-immigration executive orders and massive deportation efforts.
The rapper has voiced her dissatisfaction with American politics before.
She once caught flack after expressing distaste for both Trump and Biden, saying that to choose between them was having to "pick the lesser evil."
Cardi B was also one of the high-profile celebrities to officially endorse Biden's replacement candidate for president, Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November.
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP