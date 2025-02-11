Cardi B goes off about Trump's Secret Service giving her a "hard time" at Super Bowl

New York, New York - Cardi B has a lot to say about her time at the Super Bowl on Sunday, with special criticism thrown towards President Donald Trump 's Secret Service.

Cardi B has a lot to say about her time at the Super Bowl on Sunday, with special criticism thrown towards President Donald Trump's secret service. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recent Instagram live stream, the Toot It Up rapper let fans in on her frustrations over the New Orleans event's heightened security.

This higher level of security had to do with both President Trump's attendance and the recent tragic ramming incident in the Bourbon Street district.

"Yo, I was too f**king mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and s**t," the Bodak Yellow artist said.

"He was at the Super Bowl today, and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that motherf**ker. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf**kin' stadium. Oh my god."

Apparently, this led to an expensive heel getting ruined in the resulting chaos.

"This shoe cost me three bands... All 'cause of Trump," she said.

Cardi then revealed that the second Trump administration's new policies were already hitting close to home for her, adding to her frustrations.