Cardi B has tense altercation with fan and gets slammed by Offset in scathing posts
Before her "money dance" at her ex's birthday bash, the Bodak Yellow rapper was seen getting spicy with a fan who made a rude remark.
In footage shared by TMZ, Cardi is seen posing for a pic while inside her SUV when an unknown person yells from the crowd, "Imma show you how much I hate you."
Never one to back down from a fight, she immediately responded by hopping out of the vehicle to tell them off before her security detail stepped in.
The hip-hop star got back into the car, thankfully, and went about her time in Miami, which eventually led to her attending Offset's birthday bash – yet things between the exes may not be as "amicable" as she led everyone to believe!
Offset drags Cardi B in a series of since-deleted posts
Offset was accused of "stalking" the Bongos hitmaker after they were spotted at the same club for his birthday.
But he ultimately slammed the gossip in a series of scathing tweets and dropped footage of himself taking her pictures, claiming he had been acting as her personal photographer.
He further went off on Cardi, writing, "Groupie it's a whole video u had me take. Stop lying for these strangers, twin. I can no longer look the way u got me looking for these ppl."
He added, "We got two lil girls and u say online u in h** season?" – seemingly referring to the WAP artist embracing her single lifestyle.
After deleting most of the posts, the Migos member asked Cardi to keep their drama off the internet as he wrote, "I'm only tryna defend me I never do this internet shit u always do they know have our shit cuz u go up you 32 with 3 kids stop!!!!!!!"
