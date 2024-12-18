Cardi B has tense altercation with fan and gets slammed by Offset in scathing posts

Miami, Florida - Cardi B got into a heated situation in Miami as her drama with Offset escalates!

Cardi B got into a heated moment with a fan while in Miami. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Before her "money dance" at her ex's birthday bash, the Bodak Yellow rapper was seen getting spicy with a fan who made a rude remark.

In footage shared by TMZ, Cardi is seen posing for a pic while inside her SUV when an unknown person yells from the crowd, "Imma show you how much I hate you."

Never one to back down from a fight, she immediately responded by hopping out of the vehicle to tell them off before her security detail stepped in.

The hip-hop star got back into the car, thankfully, and went about her time in Miami, which eventually led to her attending Offset's birthday bash – yet things between the exes may not be as "amicable" as she led everyone to believe!