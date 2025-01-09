Is Kim Kardashian playing matchmaker for Jennifer Lopez?

Los Angeles, California - Has Kim Kardashian taken on the role of "matchmaker" for Jennifer Lopez ?

Kim Kardashian is said to be playing matchmaker for a newly single Jennifer Lopez (l). © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/jlo & kimkardashian

Insiders dished to In Touch Weekly that the SKIMs mogul "has been a huge source of support for J.Lo" following her Ben Affleck split.



They added, "She's really stepped up to the plate and been not only a shoulder to cry on, but also a bona fide cheerleader and a stylist, too."

The Kardashians star has been single since her split from Pete Davidson, but word on the street is that she's secretly seeing someone new.

As for the Unstoppable actor, who's divorce has been finalized, the tipster noted that Kim has also encouraged J.Lo to embrace a "sexier" look, adding that it's "really helped her get her confidence back."

Does this mean that Kimmy Cakes is behind the Let's Get Loud artist's revenge dress era?

The source concluded, "Kim has always had J.Lo on a huge pedestal, she can hardly believe that they’ve become genuine friends."