Liam Payne's girlfriend gives first interview since his death: "I didn't believe it"

London, UK - The death of One Direction star Liam Payne shocked the world in October. Now, the late musician's girlfriend has spoken out about the tragedy in her first interview.

Kate Cassidy (r.) has opened up about the death of her boyfriend Liam Payne in her first interview since the tragedy. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

"Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina," Kate Cassidy told The Sun in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.

Payne died on October 16, 2024 , after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. He was only 31 years old.

Cassidy was with him in Argentina before his death, but she opted to leave their vacation early in order to look after their dog.

She explained that they often traveled separately and added, "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously, I never, ever thought this event would occur."

The 25-year-old revealed that she was contacted by one of Payne's friends when she was back home, which is how she first learned of his passing.

"I didn't believe it at first. I thought it was just a rumor," she recalled. "Or something that somebody made up just to get views.

"Then, instantly, I just had a bad feeling in my gut. I was like, 'Why would somebody make this up? Is this true?'"