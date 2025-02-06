Liam Payne's girlfriend gives first interview since his death: "I didn't believe it"
By Anika Stiller
London, UK - The death of One Direction star Liam Payne shocked the world in October. Now, the late musician's girlfriend has spoken out about the tragedy in her first interview.
"Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina," Kate Cassidy told The Sun in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. He was only 31 years old.
Cassidy was with him in Argentina before his death, but she opted to leave their vacation early in order to look after their dog.
She explained that they often traveled separately and added, "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously, I never, ever thought this event would occur."
The 25-year-old revealed that she was contacted by one of Payne's friends when she was back home, which is how she first learned of his passing.
"I didn't believe it at first. I thought it was just a rumor," she recalled. "Or something that somebody made up just to get views.
"Then, instantly, I just had a bad feeling in my gut. I was like, 'Why would somebody make this up? Is this true?'"
Kate Cassidy still feels "numb and broken" over Liam Payne's death
In an Instagram story, Cassidy wrote that she wanted to "share an insight into the relationship with the love of my life" in the interview after receiving "thousands of messages" from his fans.
Most days, she said she still feels "numb and broken."
"The weight of it all feels unbearable," the social media influencer wrote.
The model attended Payne's funeral in the UK last November, where his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik also paid their respects as well.
Two suspects were arrested in Argentina over Payne's death last month, both of whom are accused of supplying the pop star with cocaine.
According to the public prosecutor's office, forensic experts believe it is likely that the Strip That Down artist passed out while trying to climb over the balcony railing. An autopsy found large quantities of alcohol and cocaine in his body.
A total of five suspects have been charged, including Payne's representative as well as the operator and the head receptionist of the hotel.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS