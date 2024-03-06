Millie Bobby Brown reveals red carpet glam routine for Damsel premiere
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown let fans in on her getting-ready process ahead of the New York City premiere of her new fantasy flick, Damsel.
In a video shared by Vogue on Tuesday, the 20-year-old dished on the significance behind her red carpet look, which was a custom Louis Vuitton gown.
"The dress symbolizes dragon scales, which is what I was wanting to go for," she said.
"I feel like the whole film, [Millie's character Elodie is] a victim, so to be able to turn up to my premiere and be the dragon is pretty cool."
Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, made a cameo in the video as well, playing assistant as he ordered food for her and her team.
"Since we're getting to the next stage in our relationship, you can meet my fiancé, Jake Bongiovi," the Stranger Things star joked to the camera.
Millie then grew emotional as she awaited the arrival of her best friend, Gia, and recounted the heartwrenching story about how the two became close.
Millie Bobby Brown reveals how Stranger Things helped her meet her best friend
The florence by mills mogul revealed that she met Gia and her sister, Olivia, through her work on Stranger Things.
"[Olivia] really resonated with Eleven because Eleven had a shaved head, and at the time, Olivia was going through chemotherapy for leukemia," Millie said before fighting off tears.
"Olivia passed away, and I became best friends with Gia through Olivia, so I think that was meant for a reason."
After some food, Love is Blind, and final touches of makeup, Millie headed out onto the carpet.
The Enola Holmes actor shared plenty of footage from Friday's big premiere on her Instagram page, including one snap of herself and Jake with the caption, "my forever prince."
Damsel begins streaming on Netflix this Friday.
