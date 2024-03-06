Millie Bobby Brown reveals red carpet glam routine for Damsel premiere

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown let fans in on her getting-ready process ahead of the New York City premiere of her new fantasy flick, Damsel.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) gave fans an inside look at her time getting ready for the New York City premiere of Damsel on March 1. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

In a video shared by Vogue on Tuesday, the 20-year-old dished on the significance behind her red carpet look, which was a custom Louis Vuitton gown.

"The dress symbolizes dragon scales, which is what I was wanting to go for," she said.

"I feel like the whole film, [Millie's character Elodie is] a victim, so to be able to turn up to my premiere and be the dragon is pretty cool."

Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, made a cameo in the video as well, playing assistant as he ordered food for her and her team.

"Since we're getting to the next stage in our relationship, you can meet my fiancé, Jake Bongiovi," the Stranger Things star joked to the camera.

Millie then grew emotional as she awaited the arrival of her best friend, Gia, and recounted the heartwrenching story about how the two became close.