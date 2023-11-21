Olivia Rodrigo dishes on her secret finsta: "I just use it to stalk my crushes"
London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo confessed that she has a secret social media profile as she opened up about her career, relationships, and friendships in a wide-ranging new interview.
The 20-year-old singer graced the cover of THE FACE on Tuesday, and she got candid about her surprisingly normal approach to social media and relationships in the modern age.
With over 35 million followers on Instagram, Olivia admitted that the platform can stress out, leading her to create her very own finsta, or "fake Instagram" page.
The term is actually nothing new, as private accounts limited to one's closest friends (often with little details pointing to the owner's identity) are quite common among teens.
The traitor artist revealed that there's "nothing" on her secondary account, admitting that she solely uses it to look up her crushes.
"I'm [so] good at finding stuff out about people on social media," she joked. "It's one of my favorite pastimes."
During the interview, Olivia also opened up about her close friendships and how they've given her some much-needed wisdom in approaching other connections in her life.
Olivia Rodrigo reveals how her friendships have impacted her music
Olivia particularly praised long-time BFF and former co-star Madison Hu, saying, "The respect and admiration we have for each other is something I feel so lucky to be able to experience."
"Our friendship has taught me how to approach almost every other relationship I have and have had in my life."
The Grammer winner previously revealed that Madison was the one who inspired her to write logical from her sophomore album, GUTS, with the heartbreaking ballad actually pulling from a failed relationship of Madison's rather than Olivia's.
Another friend appearing in the cover story was Heartstopper star Joe Locke, who praised Olivia's maturity and musical prowess at such a young age.
"Olivia has the wisdom of a person who's lived seven lifetimes, with the energy of someone just entering adulthood. Guts is the perfect next album — her songwriting has somehow gotten better, more clever, more mature. She's insanely amazing, and too humble for her own good," Locke told the outlet.
As for her love life, Olivia confessed that she recently paid a visit to a psychic, who informed her that a boyfriend wasn't fated to come her way until March.
However, the pop star is rumored to have stumbled upon a new romance earlier than predicted, as while in London at the time of the interview, she sparked dating rumors as she spent time with British actor Louis Partridge.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ZUMA Wire