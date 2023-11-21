Olivia Rodrigo dishes on her secret finsta: "I just use it to stalk my crushes"

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo confessed that she has a secret social media profile as she opened up about her career, relationships, and friendships in a wide-ranging new interview.

In a new interview, Olivia Rodrigo revealed she has a secret second Instagram account. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 20-year-old singer graced the cover of THE FACE on Tuesday, and she got candid about her surprisingly normal approach to social media and relationships in the modern age.

With over 35 million followers on Instagram, Olivia admitted that the platform can stress out, leading her to create her very own finsta, or "fake Instagram" page.

The term is actually nothing new, as private accounts limited to one's closest friends (often with little details pointing to the owner's identity) are quite common among teens.

The traitor artist revealed that there's "nothing" on her secondary account, admitting that she solely uses it to look up her crushes.

"I'm [so] good at finding stuff out about people on social media," she joked. "It's one of my favorite pastimes."

During the interview, Olivia also opened up about her close friendships and how they've given her some much-needed wisdom in approaching other connections in her life.