Rihanna flaunts baby bump during night out with son RZA

Los Angeles, California - The countdown for the arrival of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second bundle of joy continues, but the stylish mama is wasting no time slaying street style once again!

Rihanna continues slaying her maternity fashion while awaiting the arrival of baby number two. © Collage: IMAGO/agefotostock & ABACAPRESS

The 35-year-old pregnant mama's ground-breaking maternity fashion isn't letting up as the world remains on baby watch.

RiRi and her adorable son RZA spent the weekend having a family date night at Georgio Baldi, per snaps obtained by Page Six.

Naturally, the Needed Me artist turned heads with her trendsetting style that consisted of a crop top, light-wash denim jeans, and a floor-length coat with $100 bills printed on it.

RiRi completed the fashionable look with black boots and silver jewelry, and she styled her hair in two braided pigtails as she held her one-year-old son.

Meanwhile, little RZA looked pretty fly himself in a denim jacket and matching pants as he took a nap in his mom's arms.

RiRi's son isn't the only one enamored with her as a few other pregnant celebrities have followed suit with daring, risqué maternity style!