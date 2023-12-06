Selena Gomez reigns supreme on 2023 TikTok music charts

Los Angeles, California - After returning to music with a new hit single, Selena Gomez has taken the top prize as the biggest artist on TikTok in 2023.

Selena Gomez was the No. 1 artist on TikTok in the United States in 2023. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old was revealed as the No. 1 artist on the video-sharing platform in the US, ranking above fellow stars Ice Spice (No. 3), Ariana Grande (No. 5), Miley Cyrus (No. 6), and more, per Variety.

On the global charts, Selena came in second behind 25-year-old Mexican musician Kim Loaiza.

The Only Murders in the Building star returned to the music scene with Single Soon, a bouncy break-up anthem that dropped in August. She also enjoyed continued success this year from Calm Down, her 2022 collaboration with Rema.

The sleeper hit joined Spotify's Billions Club this year amid a historic run on the charts, scoring the duo the inaugural Best Afrobeats prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Selena has become more active on TikTok in recent months as well, often sharing hilarious skits and other viral clips poking fun at herself.