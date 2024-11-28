Billboard apologizes to Taylor Swift for controversial Kanye West clip in video tribute

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has received an apology from Billboard after the outlet used a controversial snippet from a Kanye West music video in a tribute post for her.

Taylor Swift has received an apology from Billboard after the outlet used a controversial snippet from a Kanye West (l.) music video in a tribute post for her. © Collage: Jewel SAMAD / AFP & CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

The 34-year-old was named Billboard's second Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century on Tuesday, and the announcement was accompanied by a clip highlighting her accomplishments over the years.

But Swifties quickly raised alarm after noticing a portion of Kanye's 2016 music video for Famous – featuring a nude recreation of Taylor – was included.

"We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift's achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her," Billboard said in a statement shared to X on Thursday.

"We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error."

Kanye's infamous music video has been deeply controversial since it came out – and not just for the bizarre naked wax figures of Taylor and other celebs.

The song notoriously sparked the pair's longtime feud as, in the opening, Ye raps of Taylor, "I made that b***h famous."