Here's why "codependent" Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly can't bear to be apart

Insiders close to pop superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have spilled the tea on the apparently "codependent" couple.

These loved-up celebs have recently parted ways as Travis prepares for the new NFL season and Taylor finishes up her Eras Tour in Europe.

On Friday, an insider told Life & Style that Taylor and Travis have "both gotten so codependent the idea that they won't see each other for even a few weeks is totally sickening for them."

The Kansas City Chiefs player attended a slew of Taylor's concerts before he had to fly back to Missouri for training.

Apparently, separation anxiety and fears of cheating run deep.

Despite trusting one another, each knows that the other is an object of desire to millions – and Taylor's "been burned plenty of times in the past."

Similarly, "Travis seems to be just as threatened by all the guys around Taylor" and so the two reportedly hate being parted for long.

"They’re both freaking out over having to take a break and she’s talking about flying back to see him even if she has just a day or two off," the insider continued, adding that Taylor "would fly all night" if it meant she could have even just a few hours with her beloved.

"It’s totally childish and ridiculous to waste that sort of jet fuel and time, but she’s got the means to make it happen and they’re so addicted to each other no doubt she’ll go ahead and do it, even if people are going to tear into her for being an environmental menace," the source said.

"She doesn’t care about anything but seeing him."