Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy back on?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have sparked reconciliation rumors, but is there any truth to the story?

Taylor Swift (r.) and Matty Healy dated for about a month before splitting in June. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & USA TODAY Network

Fans were sent into a frenzy after reports began circulating that Taylor Swift (33) and her ex Matty Healy (34) are giving their love another shot.

On Wednesday, The Sun reported that Swift and The 1975 frontman were reconciling after they called it quits last month.

"There is just something electric between them, and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly and decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs," a source told the outlet.

"They're arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time," the insider continued. "He's utterly smitten, and it seems to be mutual."

"It sounds as though there may have been some issues behind the scenes, but he's made changes to fix them."

Sounds like a real romantic comeback...or maybe not?