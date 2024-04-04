Taylor Swift fans notice striking detail behind Travis Kelce's interview!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans are the ultimate sleuths! Many Swifties believe Travis Kelce recorded a recent video interview from none other than the pop icon's home.

Taylor Swift (r.) fans believe they saw her home in the background of boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest video interview! © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Robyn Beck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old tight end did a video interview call with ET to dish on his second annual Kansas City Kelce Jam music festival, which is set to take place in May.



However, fans were quick to point out the NFL star's background, which has an uncanny resemblance to a limewash wall shown in a previous photo of Taylor drinking wine on her couch.

"i would recognize that blank wall anywhere," one eagle-eyed Swiftie wrote on X.

Travis' clever angle during the interview, careful to avoid revealing any other identifying features, added even more fuel to the fire.

"also dw guys i am astutely aware to how chronically ill it is of me to know this damn wall," the original poster replied shortly after noticing the post was taking off.

Some fans speculated as to which of the Cruel Summer's singer homes it could be, with the Los Angeles one being the most popular guess, given recent sightings of the couple in California.