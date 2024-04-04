Taylor Swift fans notice striking detail behind Travis Kelce's interview!
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift fans are the ultimate sleuths! Many Swifties believe Travis Kelce recorded a recent video interview from none other than the pop icon's home.
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old tight end did a video interview call with ET to dish on his second annual Kansas City Kelce Jam music festival, which is set to take place in May.
However, fans were quick to point out the NFL star's background, which has an uncanny resemblance to a limewash wall shown in a previous photo of Taylor drinking wine on her couch.
"i would recognize that blank wall anywhere," one eagle-eyed Swiftie wrote on X.
Travis' clever angle during the interview, careful to avoid revealing any other identifying features, added even more fuel to the fire.
"also dw guys i am astutely aware to how chronically ill it is of me to know this damn wall," the original poster replied shortly after noticing the post was taking off.
Some fans speculated as to which of the Cruel Summer's singer homes it could be, with the Los Angeles one being the most popular guess, given recent sightings of the couple in California.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce living together in Los Angeles?
Fans jokingly credited themselves for their investigative skills and even came up with their own hilarious scenarios after the tweet went viral.
One wrote, "honestly i think she could [have] put him in the garage and we woulda still figured it out."
The two were seen grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu recently after their romantic trip to the Bahamas.
Travis was spotted in Los Angeles dining with his brother on Monday, per Page Six, but whether or not he did indeed film from inside his billionaire girlfriend's house remains unconfirmed – for now!
Taylor is currently taking a break before her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, arrives on April 19 and her next leg of The Eras Tour kicks off at the end of May.
The couple is also reportedly planning on attending Coachella to support Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff before April draws to a close.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Robyn Beck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP