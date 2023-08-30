Taylor Swift shocks with surprise song at Mexico City Eras Tour

Mexico City, Mexico - Taylor Swift continues to keep fans on their toes with unexpected moves at The Eras Tour in Mexico City!

Taylor Swift performed Tell Me Why and Snow On The Beach as surprise songs at The Eras Tour in Mexico City on Friday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

After confirming that the surprise song pool has not yet been reset, the 33-year-old reminded fans of one of the exceptions to the rules of the acoustic set on Friday.

At night two at Foro Sol, Swift performed Snow On The Beach on the piano, making the Midnights track the sixth repeat surprise song of the tour.

While many Swifties did predict the performance, hopes for a surprise Lana Del Rey appearance in Mexico City were unfortunately dashed.

As Swifties will recall, the Anti-Hero singer set out to never repeat songs in the acoustic set but later amended two exceptions: songs she messed up during the performance and songs from Midnights.

Snow On The Beach meets the latter requirement, once again affirming the pool will likely remain the same through the end of the Latin America leg.