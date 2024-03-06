Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: "The best thing possible"
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Travis Kelce opened up about his recent date with Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia, amid the international leg of The Eras Tour.
The 34-year-old athlete dished on his time with Taylor in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, that premiered on Wednesday.
The episode featured both Travis and his brother, Jason, together in Philadelphia following the latter's retirement announcement on Monday.
Travis took the time to dish on his recent trip down under to visit the 34-year-old pop star while she was performing in Sydney.
"Australia did not disappoint," the Super Bowl champ said.
He went on to talk about his trip to the Sydney Zoo with Taylor, where the pair were photographed strolling hand-in-hand and exploring the wildlife.
"There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us," Travis said when Jason asked how the footage was captured. "Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."
He continued on to praise the passionate crowd at the Grammy winner's performances, saying, "They were just a little bit louder than the Argentina crowd. And I was not expecting that. Taylor's very fond of performing in Australia."
Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Singapore?
While Travis only saw one of Taylor's four shows in Sydney, she made it quite memorable for him – and the fans – by once again singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" in her final number.
The Cruel Summer songstress is currently in Singapore, as she is halfway through her six sold-out performances at the National Stadium.
After spending time in Philly to attend his brother's retirement press conference, Travis is reportedly traveling to Asia to catch the next slate of shows.
"For all the Swifties, Travis Kelce is headed to Singapore," Associated Press writer Tom Withers confirmed on Wednesday.
Taylor will pick up her performances on Thursday for three more nights. To catch all of the surprises as they happen, be sure to find a live stream so you don't miss a beat!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP