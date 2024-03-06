Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift: "The best thing possible"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Travis Kelce opened up about his recent date with Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia, amid the international leg of The Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce (r.) praised Taylor Swift as he opened up about their recent date in Sydney. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old athlete dished on his time with Taylor in the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, that premiered on Wednesday.

The episode featured both Travis and his brother, Jason, together in Philadelphia following the latter's retirement announcement on Monday.

Travis took the time to dish on his recent trip down under to visit the 34-year-old pop star while she was performing in Sydney.

"Australia did not disappoint," the Super Bowl champ said.

He went on to talk about his trip to the Sydney Zoo with Taylor, where the pair were photographed strolling hand-in-hand and exploring the wildlife.

"There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us," Travis said when Jason asked how the footage was captured. "Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

He continued on to praise the passionate crowd at the Grammy winner's performances, saying, "They were just a little bit louder than the Argentina crowd. And I was not expecting that. Taylor's very fond of performing in Australia."