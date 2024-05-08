Travis Kelce's drinking sparks concern over Taylor Swift's habits
Kansas City, Missouri - Is Travis Kelce a bad influence on Taylor Swift?
For months, the 34-year-olds have been considered the absolute dream couple.
When the NFL star is on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs, his superstar sweetheart is never far away, cheering him on from the stands.
However, fans have noticed that the singer has had a drink in her hand more and more often recently – though she has revealed she gave up drinking on nights before she performs on The Eras Tour.
So, is Taylor's new lifestyle possibly her partner's fault? That's what musician and actor Jana Kramer suspects, who has now made serious accusations against the athlete – despite never having met him, as confirmed by TMZ.
According to Page Six, the One Tree Hill star claimed in her podcast Whine Down that Travis was virtually drunk all the time and explained: "Every time I've ever seen a video, he's just always drunk."
But that's not all: the tight end's alcohol consumption is apparently also having an effect on his girlfriend, according to the 40-year-old: "I see her drinking more now."
Taylor Swift fans weigh in on her drinking habits
According to Jana, she hopes that the Grammy winner won't fall under Travis' negative influence and adapt to his drinking behavior.
The podcast comments were bolstered by Taylor's most recent single, Fortnight, where she describes herself as a "functioning alcoholic."
Still, many Swifties have defended the pop star and her beau, noting that much of their public drinking is in settings where it's pretty common – football games, music festivals, vacations, and so on.
A source close to the Super Bowl champ followed up to Page Six, denying the claims he's "always drunk" and reiterating that he has never met Jana.
The insider further blamed the intense spotlight on the stars for the false claims: "Of course you're going to see him drinking. He's being watched everywhere he goes."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP