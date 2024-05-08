Travis Kelce's drinking sparks concern over Taylor Swift's habits

Taylor Swift's (l.) drinking habits are under scrutiny after recent comments about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his penchant for alcohol. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For months, the 34-year-olds have been considered the absolute dream couple.

When the NFL star is on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs, his superstar sweetheart is never far away, cheering him on from the stands.

However, fans have noticed that the singer has had a drink in her hand more and more often recently – though she has revealed she gave up drinking on nights before she performs on The Eras Tour.

So, is Taylor's new lifestyle possibly her partner's fault? That's what musician and actor Jana Kramer suspects, who has now made serious accusations against the athlete – despite never having met him, as confirmed by TMZ.



According to Page Six, the One Tree Hill star claimed in her podcast Whine Down that Travis was virtually drunk all the time and explained: "Every time I've ever seen a video, he's just always drunk."

But that's not all: the tight end's alcohol consumption is apparently also having an effect on his girlfriend, according to the 40-year-old: "I see her drinking more now."

