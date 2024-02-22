Zendaya gushes over Tom Holland's "rizz" in adorable new interview

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has finally weighed in on the internet-favorite discussions of Tom Holland's famous "rizz."

Zendaya (l.) gushed over her boyfriend, Tom Holland, in a new interview with Buzzfeed. © Collage: IMAGO / AFLO & Future Image

In a new Buzzfeed interview, the 27-year-old was asked which of her Dune: Part Two co-stars had the best rizz.

Despite the focus on her co-stars, Zendaya couldn't help but think of her boyfriend.

"I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland," she said in the preview clip, which dropped on Wednesday.

The Emmy winner added that Tom is "great at just talking to people," something that she doesn't feel quite as confident about herself.

"I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit," she added. He's got that natural gift."

Rizz – a slang term short for charisma – actually has Tom to thank for its popularity.

In another interview with Buzzfeed, the Uncharted actor famously claimed that he had no rizz and insisted that he played the "long game" to win Zendaya's heart while working on the Spider-Man movies together.

Though Zendaya neglected to award her Dune co-stars any rizz themselves, one of them has already backed her up, as Timothée Chalamet branded Tom the "rizz master" in another past interview.