Prince William left "upset and angry" over Kate Middleton speculation

London, UK - Royal insiders have shed light on how Prince William reacted to the rampant speculation surrounding his wife, Kate Middleton, before news of her cancer diagnosis broke.

Insiders have revealed that Prince William (l.) was "angry" as rampant speculation over Kate Middleton's health spread online earlier this year. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

At the beginning of the year, Kate underwent an abdominal operation and then withdrew from the public eye.

In the ensuing weeks, speculation and wild conspiracy theories about the 42-year-old's condition spread like wildfire – much to her husband's frustration.

Though the heir to the British throne never lost his composure publicly, he is said to have been quite aggravated by the situation, a former palace employee told PEOPLE.

The countless rumors about his wife had made the 41-year-old "upset and angry," the insider said, adding that William was particularly hurt by the many unfounded theories circulating on social media about Kate's health, among other things.

However, as befits a future king, William managed to "compartmentalize it" and suppress his anger during public appearances.