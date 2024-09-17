2024 Emmy Awards enjoy ratings pick up after suffering historic low

Los Angeles, California - Television 's Emmy Awards enjoyed a sizeable audience boost, with viewership rising by more than half from the previous edition's all-time low, network ABC said Monday.

Television's Emmy Awards enjoyed a sizeable audience boost, with viewership rising by more than half from the previous edition's all-time low. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Some 6.87 million tuned in on Sunday night to watch Japan-set historical epic Shogun smash the record for most Emmy wins in a single season, picking up 18 awards at the small-screen version of the Oscars.

The show about warring rivals in feudal Japan also became the first non-English-language show to claim the highly coveted best drama series prize.

The audience jump is a welcome boost for a show that – like many award ceremonies – has struggled to retain viewers in recent years.

"The 76th Emmy Awards telecast on ABC posted the award show's largest overall audience in 3 years, since the show's airing on CBS (in 2021), which enjoyed an NFL football game lead-in," said an ABC statement.

Father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy were broadly praised for their co-hosting of Sunday night's event, which channeled nostalgia with multiple segments honoring television's past, including a West Wing cast reunion.

Still, the ratings are historically low. As recently as 2018, the Emmys telecast regularly topped 10 million.