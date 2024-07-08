Heartstopper reveals first look at season 3 – with a surprising new character!

Netflix has shared a peek at season 3 of its hit TV show, Heartstopper, in a series of stills that have also revealed the debut of an surprising new character!

By Kelly Christ

Netflix shared a new peek at season 3 of Heartstopper on Monday. © Screenshot/X/@netflix After a Taylor Swift-style Easter egg hunt, fans were finally granted the awaited preview of season 3 on Monday. The photos kick off with the return of Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie, respectively, in one scene that fans of the graphic novels are sure to instantly recognize! Other shots include Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) sharing a dance, a group outing to the zoo, and Charlie and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) on the beach. While most of the stills reflect scenes fans were heavily anticipating for season 3, one major surprise was revealed as well – the introduction of Oliver Spring.

Oliver Spring makes his debut in Heartstopper season 3

Heartstopper will introduce the character Oliver Spring in season 3. © Screenshot/Instagram/@heartstopper Oliver, the younger brother of Charlie and Tori Spring, is actually a pretty memorable character in the graphic novels, but he was omitted from the TV adaptation – much to fans' dismay. But now, fans will finally get to see Oliver on the small screen, though he'll be taking on a bit of a different role!

"Oliver Spring will be making a small but festive appearance in Season 3 of Heartstopper as a younger cousin of Tori and Charlie," Heartstopper author and show co-creator Alice Oseman said. "I'm so excited for the fans of the show to meet this beloved character from the comics!" Along with Oliver, Heartstopper season 3 is set to introduce another book fan-favorite in Michael Holden, who will be played by Darragh Hand. Also joining the cast is Marvel star Hayley Atwell as Nick's Aunt Diane and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, who will make a cameo as the crush-worthy scholar Jack Maddox.