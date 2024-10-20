Joe Scarborough issues grave warning about Trump winning re-election: "He’s out of control!"
Los Angeles, California - Political commentator Joe Scarborough recently expressed his concerns about what Donald Trump has planned for the country if he manages to win re-election this November.
On Friday, Scarborough was a guest on the HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher, in which he urged American voters to actually listen to the things Trump is promising to do.
"This past week, Donald Trump said he was going to use the military and the National Guard to arrest his political opponents. He was asked if he would back off of that – he said no. And in fact, he doubled down," Scarborough said.
"He said he was going to execute the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff because he was disloyal to him," he continued.
"He told another Chief of Staff who was a general, 'I wish my generals were like Hitler’s generals.'"
Scarborough, who is a former congressman and MSNBC anchor, argued that people regularly dismiss Trump's rhetoric, saying he "doesn't mean it," or else accuse the commentator of having "Trump derangement syndrome" – a term Trump regularly uses to insult his critics for being crazy about their anti-Trump views.
"I would just like to say to my Republican friends that it's not deranged to fear this, it's not deranged to find this alarming," he said.
"We’re not guessing what he’s going to do. He’s saying this is what I’m going to do... he's out of control."
Donald Trump's increasingly disturbing rhetoric
Scarborough's remarks come as 78-year-old Trump has faced heightened criticism in recent months about his increasingly hostile and sometimes unhinged rhetoric, which some believe may be indicative of a possible mental decline.
Trump has recently faced backlash for calling on media outlets that share poor stories about him to lose their broadcasting licenses, has suggested the military should be used to deal with "radical left lunatics" on election day, claimed Haitian immigrants are eating people's pets and "other things" in Ohio, and praised late golf legend Arnold Palmer for being well-endowed.
He also recently ended a campaign rally by playing music from his personal playlist for the crowd for nearly 30 minutes as he danced around on stage.
Throughout his campaign, he has shared a number of conspiracy theories and unfounded claims, promised to fill his cabinet with loyalists like Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard, and vowed to deport millions of illegal and legal migrants on day one.
Despite criticism that much of his rhetoric is rooted in racism and that he presents a threat to democracy, 2024 presidential polling numbers remains close in most states as Americans prepare to vote on November 5.
Cover photo: Collage: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP