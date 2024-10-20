Joe Scarborough issues grave warning about Trump winning re-election: "He’s out of control!"

Los Angeles, California - Political commentator Joe Scarborough recently expressed his concerns about what Donald Trump has planned for the country if he manages to win re-election this November.

During a recent interview, political commentator Joe Scarborough (l.) warned that Donald Trump (r.) winning re-election could be dangerous for the country. © Collage: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Friday, Scarborough was a guest on the HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher, in which he urged American voters to actually listen to the things Trump is promising to do.

"This past week, Donald Trump said he was going to use the military and the National Guard to arrest his political opponents. He was asked if he would back off of that – he said no. And in fact, he doubled down," Scarborough said.

"He said he was going to execute the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff because he was disloyal to him," he continued.

"He told another Chief of Staff who was a general, 'I wish my generals were like Hitler’s generals.'"

Scarborough, who is a former congressman and MSNBC anchor, argued that people regularly dismiss Trump's rhetoric, saying he "doesn't mean it," or else accuse the commentator of having "Trump derangement syndrome" – a term Trump regularly uses to insult his critics for being crazy about their anti-Trump views.

"I would just like to say to my Republican friends that it's not deranged to fear this, it's not deranged to find this alarming," he said.

"We’re not guessing what he’s going to do. He’s saying this is what I’m going to do... he's out of control."