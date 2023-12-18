George Santos gives off-the-wall interview and vows he'll "outlive" Congress: "Yas queen...I'll be back"

Washington DC - Former Congressman George Santos recently sat down for an interview with comedian Ziwe, and it was as hilarious and off-the-wall as you would imagine.

The epic 20-minute chat premiered on Monday. And Ziwe held absolutely nothing back as she slammed Santos with a slew of hard-hitting but funny-leaning questions, on everything from his rise and fall from public office to his love for Donald Trump and Ozempic.

All the while, he couldn't help but tell more lies.

The host began by asking about the time Santos compared himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks, which he explained was because she is one of his "favorite political figures." He also said he keeps a portrait of her in his office, which "speaks for itself."

The comedian then hilariously listed prominent civil rights figures. Santos proceeded to obviously lie about knowing who gay liberation activist Marsha P. Johnson was, while then asking, "Who the hell is James Baldwin?"

When Ziwe asked him about the possibility of Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, who does an amazing impression of Santos, playing him in a planned biopic film from HBO, Santos responded coldly, "That movie's not ever gonna happen."

But arguably the greatest moment of the chat was when the two did a duet of Nikki Minaj's verse from the Kanye West song Monsters.

"Yaass Queen, move on!" Santos says to the camera awkwardly, after rattling off a few bars.