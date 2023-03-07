George Santos lies in housing court to evade eviction years before entering politics

New York, New York - Rep. George Santos reportedly spent several years battling eviction in court before he became a controversial politician , and he told a handful of interesting stories.

New recordings obtained by the Gothamist signal that Santos repeatedly appeared in New York City Housing Court between 2014 and 2017, fighting eviction from three separate Queens apartments.

In one recording from the summer of 2014, Santos, who was recently evicted from a two-bedroom apartment in Jackson Heights, is heard pleading to a judge to allow him to get back into the apartment, "so I can get my belongings and feed my fish."

"I have a big fish tank," he adds.

Yasser Rabello, a former friend of Santos who shared the apartment with him at one time, told the outlet that Santos never had a fish, and accused the politician of being "a pathological liar."

In one recording, the judge suggests that Santos seek public assistance to help him pay the $12,000 he owed in back rent, to which Santos responded, "I can do that," even though he has spoken against it while in office.

"He used to lie to everyone that he was working, but actually he was not," Rabello explained. "He was home just browsing the web, just sitting on the computer all day."

Rabello also claimed that Santos does not "care about politics at all [and] just wants to be famous."