Vet with George Santos con claim seeks vengeance until he's "dragged away in handcuffs"

Washington DC - Richard Osthoff, the disabled Navy veteran who was allegedly conned by Congressman George Santos , says he hopes to see the politician "dragged away in handcuffs."

Former Navy veteran Richard Osthoff (r.) claims Rep. George Santos stole money from a fundraiser for his dying dog, and said he hopes to see the congressman sent to prison. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Facebook / Rich Osthoff

On Tuesday evening, Osthoff sat down for an interview with NewsNation, where he shared that he can't wait to see Santos finally held accountable for his wrongdoings.

After securing his seat in Congress last year, Santos has been mired in controversy. It was quickly revealed that he lied and fabricated most of his resume that helped him get elected, and he has been caught and admitted to lying on countless occasions.

In January, Osthoff accused Santos of running off with money raised through a GoFundMe page back in 2002 that aimed to save his dying dog.

Santos has denied Osthoff's claims, even going as far to insist that he's never met or spoken with him.

Osthoff claims he has evidence to the contrary, accusing Santos of "gaslighting me" and "the American public."

As the vet was homeless at the time and Santos used an alias during the communication, Osthoff claims his efforts to file charges over the incident fell through, as police couldn't find the culprit.

"I was devastated that my country would allow somebody that can ruin a veteran's heart, and allow a dog to suffer before she died," Osthoff explained.



"I'm shocked that somebody that has no heart was able to con that many people to vote for him."