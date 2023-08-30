Vet with George Santos con claim seeks vengeance until he's "dragged away in handcuffs"
Washington DC - Richard Osthoff, the disabled Navy veteran who was allegedly conned by Congressman George Santos, says he hopes to see the politician "dragged away in handcuffs."
On Tuesday evening, Osthoff sat down for an interview with NewsNation, where he shared that he can't wait to see Santos finally held accountable for his wrongdoings.
After securing his seat in Congress last year, Santos has been mired in controversy. It was quickly revealed that he lied and fabricated most of his resume that helped him get elected, and he has been caught and admitted to lying on countless occasions.
In January, Osthoff accused Santos of running off with money raised through a GoFundMe page back in 2002 that aimed to save his dying dog.
Santos has denied Osthoff's claims, even going as far to insist that he's never met or spoken with him.
Osthoff claims he has evidence to the contrary, accusing Santos of "gaslighting me" and "the American public."
As the vet was homeless at the time and Santos used an alias during the communication, Osthoff claims his efforts to file charges over the incident fell through, as police couldn't find the culprit.
"I was devastated that my country would allow somebody that can ruin a veteran's heart, and allow a dog to suffer before she died," Osthoff explained.
"I'm shocked that somebody that has no heart was able to con that many people to vote for him."
Richard Osthoff refuses to let George Santos off so easily
Santos is currently facing multiple criminal charges including wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives, yet he refuses to step down and is seeking re-election in 2024.
Although Osthoff recently received a new puppy from a local veterans organization, he has remained a vocal opponent to Santos' campaign efforts, and has even showed up to protest outside the Long Island politicians court proceedings.
He also revealed that he is planning to attempt once again to take legal action against Santos, and has recently turned over evidence of their communications to the FBI.
"I want him in trouble now," Osthoff added. "I'm going to be at every one of his court appearances up in Central Islip until he's dragged away in handcuffs by the federal marshals."
