Ilhan Omar defeats pro-Israel challenger to win Minnesota Democratic primary

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Representative Ilhan Omar handily won her Democratic primary election in Minnesota on Tuesday, teeing her up for another term in Congress.

Ilhan Omar speaks to supporters in Minneapolis after announcing her victory in the Democratic primary to represent Minnesota's fifth congressional district. © REUTERS

"I am honored that my community voted to *send me back to Congress*. Tonight’s victory shows that the Fifth District believes in the collective values we are fighting for in Washington," Omar posted on X.

"Whether it’s universal school meals, student debt cancellation, climate action, or a just foreign policy that reflects our values – the Fifth District showed tonight that we want to drive the nation toward a better future," she continued.

"From protecting reproductive healthcare to reforming the Supreme Court to ending the genocide in Gaza to combatting the climate crisis – we will continue to fight for a more just world."

With 56.2% of the vote, Omar (41) triumphed against her challenger from the right, former Minneapolis City Councilor Don Samuels (75), who got 42.9%. The final votes are still being counted, but the race has been called in the incumbent's favor.

Omar's margin of victory of over 16,000 votes presents a stark increase from her 2022 matchup with Samuels, which saw the congresswoman win by just around 2,500 votes.