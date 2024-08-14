Ilhan Omar defeats pro-Israel challenger to win Minnesota Democratic primary
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Representative Ilhan Omar handily won her Democratic primary election in Minnesota on Tuesday, teeing her up for another term in Congress.
"I am honored that my community voted to *send me back to Congress*. Tonight’s victory shows that the Fifth District believes in the collective values we are fighting for in Washington," Omar posted on X.
"Whether it’s universal school meals, student debt cancellation, climate action, or a just foreign policy that reflects our values – the Fifth District showed tonight that we want to drive the nation toward a better future," she continued.
"From protecting reproductive healthcare to reforming the Supreme Court to ending the genocide in Gaza to combatting the climate crisis – we will continue to fight for a more just world."
With 56.2% of the vote, Omar (41) triumphed against her challenger from the right, former Minneapolis City Councilor Don Samuels (75), who got 42.9%. The final votes are still being counted, but the race has been called in the incumbent's favor.
Omar's margin of victory of over 16,000 votes presents a stark increase from her 2022 matchup with Samuels, which saw the congresswoman win by just around 2,500 votes.
Ilhan Omar declares victory over special interests
Omar's win comes amid a string of high-profile defeats for the Squad. Representatives Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri lost their primary races this summer amid a flood of outside spending, including from pro-Israel sources.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) had vowed to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad and other members of Congress perceived as anti-Israel. The lobby group spent a combined total of at least $24 million to oust Bowman and Bush.
Although AIPAC backed Samuels in 2022, the group and its affiliated super PAC chose not to spend largely on this year's primary challenge in Minnesota – even in spite of Samuels' repeated attacks on Omar's critical stance toward Israel.
The incumbent is one of just a handful of members of Congress who have called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and sought to block the transfer of US weapons to Israel.
Samuels, by contrast, has repeatedly reaffirmed his support for Israel amid its brutal attacks on Palestine and sought to paint Omar as a "pawn for Hamas."
"Tonight, special interests lost and our movement won," Omar said in declaring victory on Tuesday. "Thank you to everyone who was a part of it. Every single person who contributed made this moment possible."
Omar will face off against Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi in the general election on November 5. Minnesota's fifth congressional district is considered safely blue.
Cover photo: REUTERS