Will Ilhan Omar survive her pro-Israel Democratic primary challenger?
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is the latest member of the Squad to face off against a pro-Israel Democratic primary challenger as Minnesota voters hit the polls on Tuesday.
Omar is up against former Minneapolis City Councilor Don Samuels in her fight for reelection to represent Minnesota's fifth congressional district.
The matchup is a repeat of a 2022 challenge Omar won by just two percentage points.
The 41-year-old incumbent is one of just a handful of members of Congress who have called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and sought to block the transfer of US weapons to Israel.
By contrast, 75-year-old Samuels has reiterated his support for Israel amid the ongoing assault on Palestine and even called Omar – one of the only Muslim Americans in Congress – a "pawn for Hamas."
Samuels' previous bid for Congress garnered support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its affiliated United Democracy Project super PAC, as well as from billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.
AIPAC takes aim at the Squad in 2024
This time around, polling appears to show Omar at a greater advantage.
Data from Lake Research Partners released in late July show 60% of surveyed voters supporting the incumbent, with just 33% favoring Samuels and 5% undecided.
Omar has also dominated the fundraising game, bringing in nearly $7 million as of late July to Samuels' almost $1.5 million.
AIPAC had vowed to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad and other members of Congress perceived as anti-Israel but has reportedly chosen not to spend on Omar's race.
The lobby group contributed to defeating New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush in their respective Democratic primaries, races in which AIPAC reportedly spent a combined $24 million.
Earlier this year, Congresswoman Summer Lee of Pennsylvania survived a dark money-fueled challenge to win her primary for a second term in office.
The general election is set for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP