Will Ilhan Omar survive her pro-Israel Democratic primary challenger?

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is the latest member of the Squad to face off against a pro- Israel Democratic primary challenger as Minnesota voters hit the polls on Tuesday.

Representative Ilhan Omar is fighting for reelection in the Democratic primary on Tuesday for Minnesota's fifth congressional district. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Omar is up against former Minneapolis City Councilor Don Samuels in her fight for reelection to represent Minnesota's fifth congressional district.

The matchup is a repeat of a 2022 challenge Omar won by just two percentage points.

The 41-year-old incumbent is one of just a handful of members of Congress who have called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and sought to block the transfer of US weapons to Israel.

By contrast, 75-year-old Samuels has reiterated his support for Israel amid the ongoing assault on Palestine and even called Omar – one of the only Muslim Americans in Congress – a "pawn for Hamas."

Samuels' previous bid for Congress garnered support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its affiliated United Democracy Project super PAC, as well as from billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.