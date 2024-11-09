Jill Stein sees massive surge among Muslim voters in new 2024 exit poll

Washington DC - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released new national polling data showing a massive surge of support for Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein among Muslim voters in the 2024 election.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein speaks at a rally outside the New York Public Library branch on Fifth Avenue calling for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In its national exit poll, CAIR found that 53.2% of 1,575 verified American Muslim voters surveyed had cast ballots for Stein – far exceeding Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris at 21.4% and 20.3%, respectively.

In the battleground state of Michigan, Stein's support was even higher – at 59.1% among 502 Muslim respondents. Trump came in at 22.4% and Harris at just 14.3%, according to the survey.

Turnout rates were high, at 86.2% nationally and 92.8% in Michigan.

CAIR's final pre-election poll indicated Stein at 42.3%, Harris at 41%, and Trump at 9.8% with Muslim voters nationally.

The new data signal a significant shift away from the Democratic Party in this year's presidential race. CAIR's 2020 exit poll data found 69% of Muslim voters had cast ballots for Biden against Trump.

CAIR's Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw explained, "Our final exit poll of American Muslim voters confirms that opposition to the Biden administration’s support for the war on Gaza played a crucial role, leading to a sharp drop in support for Vice President Harris compared to the support President Biden received from Muslim voters in 2020, and a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein."

"President-Elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters," he added.