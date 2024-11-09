Jill Stein sees massive surge among Muslim voters in new 2024 exit poll
Washington DC - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released new national polling data showing a massive surge of support for Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein among Muslim voters in the 2024 election.
In its national exit poll, CAIR found that 53.2% of 1,575 verified American Muslim voters surveyed had cast ballots for Stein – far exceeding Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris at 21.4% and 20.3%, respectively.
In the battleground state of Michigan, Stein's support was even higher – at 59.1% among 502 Muslim respondents. Trump came in at 22.4% and Harris at just 14.3%, according to the survey.
Turnout rates were high, at 86.2% nationally and 92.8% in Michigan.
CAIR's final pre-election poll indicated Stein at 42.3%, Harris at 41%, and Trump at 9.8% with Muslim voters nationally.
The new data signal a significant shift away from the Democratic Party in this year's presidential race. CAIR's 2020 exit poll data found 69% of Muslim voters had cast ballots for Biden against Trump.
CAIR's Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw explained, "Our final exit poll of American Muslim voters confirms that opposition to the Biden administration’s support for the war on Gaza played a crucial role, leading to a sharp drop in support for Vice President Harris compared to the support President Biden received from Muslim voters in 2020, and a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein."
"President-Elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters," he added.
Harris alienates Muslim voters with Israel support
Since joining the 2024 presidential race, Harris faced urgent and sustained demands for a shift in White House policy toward Israel.
The apartheid regime – with the aid of US weapons and diplomatic cover – has killed at least 43,552 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.
Harris – who is part of an administration funding the daily atrocities – repeatedly refused to back an arms embargo on Israel while ignoring or speaking down to Palestinian Americans on the campaign trail.
Stein, by contrast, made ending the Gaza genocide the cornerstone of her 2024 campaign and vowed to halt weapons transfers to Israel on Day 1 in office.
The Green Party candidate's steadfast anti-war stance earned her the endorsement of the Abandon Harris Campaign and contributed to her strong support among Muslim voters.
Trump urged to fulfill promise of peace in Middle East
Trump's 2024 win is raising questions for the future of US policy toward the Middle East.
During his first presidency, Trump emboldened Israel by officially recognizing Jerusalem as the state's capital and brokering the Abraham Accords to normalize diplomatic relations with several Arab nations. He also passed a racist Muslim travel ban.
Trump has retained apparently close relations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He hosted the accused war criminal at his Mar-a-Lago estate last July and has urged Israel to "finish the job" in Gaza.
As Election Day drew near, the Republican candidate sought to strike a different tone, promising to restore peace in the Middle East.
Muslim and Arab-American community leaders are now calling on Trump to follow through.
"It is important for President-Elect Trump to now recognize that most Americans, including American Muslims who supported him, do not want to see more bigotry here at home or more war overseas," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement after the 2024 election.
"The president-elect should fulfill his campaign pledge to pursue peace abroad, including by ending the war on Gaza. However, this must be a real peace based on justice, freedom and a state for the Palestinian people."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire