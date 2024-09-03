Jill Stein sounds the alarm for free speech rights ahead of high-stakes Uhuru Three trial

Tampa, Florida - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein on Tuesday joined activists outside the federal courthouse in Tampa for the first day of a trial on alleged Russian conspiracy charges targeting the "Uhuru Three."

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has raised her voice in solidarity with the Uhuru Three ahead of a federal trial on alleged Russian interference charges. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I'm here to help sound the alarm because that violent, pre-dawn raid on Chairman Omali Yeshitela's home and the draconian prosecution being conducted here today are a frontal assault on our democracy," Stein said during a press conference outside the courthouse.

On July 29, 2022, the FBI – with the cooperation of local law enforcement – violently raided seven properties of the African People's Socialist Party (APSP) and the associated Uhuru Movement in St. Louis, Missouri, and St. Petersburg, Florida.

It wasn't until nine months later that the US Department of Justice announced indictments in the case targeting APSP Chairman Yeshitela (82) and leading white solidarity organizers Penny Hess (78) and Jesse Nevel (34).

The Uhuru Three were accused of working as agents of the Russian government in "a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States" seeking to influence domestic elections – charges they have flatly denied. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison each.

Ahead of the federal court trial, Stein once again pushed back against the allegations.

"The attack on the Uhuru Three is fundamentally an attack on free speech, on our right to oppose endless wars and economic oppression abroad – a.k.a. colonialism," she said. "It is an attack on our right to oppose the cost of these endless wars at home, namely economic austerity and the war on democracy."

"This is a sequel to the attack on Julian Assange, and the empire does not want you to know about it."