Biden kickstarts 2024 campaign with speech targeting Trump

Valley Forge, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden will try to fire up his 2024 campaign on Friday with a major speech warning that democracy is at risk from Donald Trump , three years after the January 6 US Capitol attack .

President Joe Biden leaves the White House in DC before heading out to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania via Marine One on Friday. © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Either trailing or neck-and-neck with Trump in recent polls, the 81-year-old Democrat will frame his likely Republican rival as a threat to the nation in an address near the historic Revolutionary War site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.



A looming winter storm forced the speech to be brought forward a day from Saturday, the third anniversary of the Capitol assault by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn Biden's 2020 election win.

The effort to boost Biden's faltering campaign by painting him as a defender of democracy will continue Monday when he visits a South Carolina church where a white supremacist fatally shot nine Black parishioners in 2015.

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Biden's original election pitch, that he was leading a "battle for the soul of America" four years ago, has become more relevant than ever. "The threat Donald Trump posed in 2020 to American democracy has only grown more dire in the years since," she said in a statement.

The venues for Biden's first speeches of 2024 are deliberately symbolic – especially the first, at a school near Valley Forge.

"We chose Valley Forge as George Washington united the colonies there," said principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks.

"Then he became president and set the precedent for the peaceful transition of power – something that Donald Trump and Republicans refused to do."