Lauren Boebert's rival challenges her to Beetlejuice theater debate: "You're not scared, are you?"
Highlands Ranch, Colorado - Lauren Boebert's challenger in her race for re-election recently launched an attack ad that revives one of the congresswoman's lowest public moments while in office.
On Wednesday, Democratic candidate Trisha Calvarese released a video on social media that issued a wild challenge to the representative.
"On November 5, your worst nightmare tries to claw her way back to Congress – don't say her name," a voice states, emulating the narrator of a horror movie trailer.
Calvarese is seen sitting in a theater with a bag of popcorn and says, "I know you're new to the district, and you clearly don't know how to act in a theater or in Congress."
She then challenged the politician to a debate at the Buell Theatre in Denver – a reference to an embarrassing incident last year when Boebert and a date were kicked out of the theater during a performance of Beetlejuice after they were caught being disruptive, vaping, and groping each other.
"I know the last time you were arguing in a theater, it was with workers, and hey, maybe you won't get kicked out this time," Calvarese added. "You're not scared, are you?"
The ad immediately went viral, racking up half a million views in less than 24 hours.
The legacy of Lauren Boebert's infamous Beetlejuice scandal
Since she was elected to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2021, Boebert, a MAGA Republican who ran on a "family values" platform, has struggled with her public image as she has faced countless scandals.
While in office, she has gone through a messy divorce, faced allegations of having an affair with a country music star, seen multiple members of her family get arrested, and even had a confrontation with another congresswoman that almost ended in a fistfight.
In the wake of the Beetlejuice incident, Boebert announced in January that she would be abandoning her 3rd District to run for re-election in the more MAGA-friendly 4th District.
Calvarese, a Democrat from the district who won her primary back in June and has seen notable polling boosts, is hoping the bad press around Boebert, who has been labeled a "carpetbagger" for swapping districts, will help her flip the solidly red district.
Internal polls have also shown her "within striking distance" of Boebert.
Boebert and Calvarese are scheduled to have their first debate of the race on September 3 at The Club at Ravenna, where the two will discuss business and economic issues.
