Lauren Boebert's rival challenges her to Beetlejuice theater debate: "You're not scared, are you?"

Highlands Ranch, Colorado - Lauren Boebert 's challenger in her race for re-election recently launched an attack ad that revives one of the congresswoman's lowest public moments while in office.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's Democratic rival recently challenged her to a debate at the theater she was kicked out of last year. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @trisha4colorado & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Democratic candidate Trisha Calvarese released a video on social media that issued a wild challenge to the representative.

"On November 5, your worst nightmare tries to claw her way back to Congress – don't say her name," a voice states, emulating the narrator of a horror movie trailer.

Calvarese is seen sitting in a theater with a bag of popcorn and says, "I know you're new to the district, and you clearly don't know how to act in a theater or in Congress."

She then challenged the politician to a debate at the Buell Theatre in Denver – a reference to an embarrassing incident last year when Boebert and a date were kicked out of the theater during a performance of Beetlejuice after they were caught being disruptive, vaping, and groping each other.

"I know the last time you were arguing in a theater, it was with workers, and hey, maybe you won't get kicked out this time," Calvarese added. "You're not scared, are you?"

The ad immediately went viral, racking up half a million views in less than 24 hours.